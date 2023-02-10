California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,663 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.70% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $55,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.5 %

KNX opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

