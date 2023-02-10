California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,073 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Zoom Video Communications worth $58,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,442 shares of company stock worth $1,709,539 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $152.69.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.55.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

