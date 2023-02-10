Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CPB opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.