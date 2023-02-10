Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 8.0 %

CMG opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.33. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33. The company has a market cap of C$573.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,901,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

