Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $33.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENR. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 103.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Energizer by 220.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

