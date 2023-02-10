Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 227.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUT. Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $403.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.