Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Down 6.1%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 1,248,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,347,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canada Goose by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

