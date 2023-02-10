Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

