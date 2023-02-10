Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $39.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $38.17. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.69 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.33.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $744.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

