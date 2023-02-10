Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,992,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,677.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,178 shares of company stock worth $2,638,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

