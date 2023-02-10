CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 141.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,589,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 932,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 622,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

