Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 4.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.28. 1,071,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,836,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Univest Sec reduced their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $6,579,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

