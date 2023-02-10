Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cavitation Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors -409.29% -24.07% -18.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A -1.26 Cavitation Technologies Competitors $4.30 billion $461.76 million 52.81

Analyst Recommendations

Cavitation Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cavitation Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors 219 730 816 82 2.41

As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Cavitation Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cavitation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

