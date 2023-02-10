CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $112.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.