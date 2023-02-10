Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Celanese has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $162.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Dividend History for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

