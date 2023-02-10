Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Celanese has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
Celanese Stock Performance
Shares of CE opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $162.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.