Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 9104573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Cellular Goods Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81.

About Cellular Goods

Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.

