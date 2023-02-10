Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.87.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,244,850 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.