Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.21.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after purchasing an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 201,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

