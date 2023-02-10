Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.21.

CDAY opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,244,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

