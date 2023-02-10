Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.21.
NYSE CDAY opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
