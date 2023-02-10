CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of CF Industries worth $45,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

