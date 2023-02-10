Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

