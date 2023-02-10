China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

