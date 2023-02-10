Christopher G. White Sells 5,829 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) insider Christopher G. White sold 5,829 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $24,714.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,807.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.