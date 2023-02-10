Christopher G. White Sells 5,829 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) insider Christopher G. White sold 5,829 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $24,714.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,807.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.98. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.