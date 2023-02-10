Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

