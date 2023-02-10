CIBC Boosts Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target to C$0.90

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
AOTVF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
