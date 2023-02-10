CIBC Raises Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$18.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUGDF opened at C$10.54 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.46.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

