Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $476.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $438.09 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

