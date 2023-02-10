Citigroup Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $35.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $33.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.