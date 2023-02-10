Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.76) price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.76) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.46) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 220 ($2.64).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.24) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 218.10 ($2.62). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 503.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,523.44).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

