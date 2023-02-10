Citigroup Upgrades K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

