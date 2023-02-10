Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) vs. Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head to Head Review

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coloplast A/S and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 2 2 0 2.20 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 75.89%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 9.15 $585.21 million $0.28 41.79 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 2,224.91 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Coloplast A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products. The Wound & Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. The company was founded by Aage Louis-Hansen and Johanne Louise-Hansen in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

