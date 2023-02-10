Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

CMCO opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

