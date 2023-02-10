Comparing Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -1,008.44% -72.19% -53.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvectra and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,403.31%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Nuvectra.

3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 2.57 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

