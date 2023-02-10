Comparing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Well and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 3 4 0 2.57 Riskified 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 39.39%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.30%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Riskified.

American Well has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 4.04 -$176.33 million ($0.94) -3.95 Riskified $229.14 million 4.34 -$178.88 million ($0.69) -8.80

American Well has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -95.00% -21.72% -19.27% Riskified -45.76% -21.90% -18.49%

Summary

Riskified beats American Well on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

