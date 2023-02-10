Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $483.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.89. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,161,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.