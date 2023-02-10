Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske downgraded shares of Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Concentric AB (publ) Stock Performance
CCNTF stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Concentric AB has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.
Concentric AB (publ) Company Profile
