Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske downgraded shares of Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CCNTF stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Concentric AB has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in the worldwide. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps uel pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment.

