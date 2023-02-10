Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

