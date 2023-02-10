Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in HEICO were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in HEICO by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $176.12.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

