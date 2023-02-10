Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 4,710 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

BTI opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

