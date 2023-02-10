Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

