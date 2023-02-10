Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,025,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $480.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.62. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

