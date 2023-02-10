Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PayPal were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

