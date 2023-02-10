Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

CRM opened at $173.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 620.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

