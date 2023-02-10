Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

