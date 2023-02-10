Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $364,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,186,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $48.01.

