Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $404,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

