Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $418,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 270.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 406.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $235.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.38. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

