Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $475,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Target were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

