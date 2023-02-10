Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $680,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day moving average is $170.26.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

